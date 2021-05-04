Schwartz produced a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Schwartz set up a Brayden Schenn tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Schwartz has two assists in his last three outings, although his goal drought is up to six games. For the season, the winger has 18 points, 63 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 18 PIM through 35 contests.