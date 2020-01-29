Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Nets power-play goal in 500th game
Schwartz potted a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
Schwartz marked the occasion of his 500th career game with the tally. He's posted 141 goals and 207 assists in his nine-year career, all with the Blues. In 2019-20, the 27-year-old has 41 points (16 on the power play), 121 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating through 51 contests.
