Play

Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Nets power-play marker Tuesday

Schwartz scored a power-play goal on one of his six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

Schwartz is up to 41 points in 39 appearances. After recording just one point in his first four games back from an ankle injury, he's rounded into form with three goals and five points in the past five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories