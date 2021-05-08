Schwartz scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Schwartz's second-period goal put the Blues ahead 3-1, but they couldn't make it last. The 28-year-old winger has had a difficult season with seven goals, 19 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 37 appearances.