Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Nets two goals Saturday
Schwartz scored a pair of goals in Saturday's win over Minnesota.
What Schwartz is doing right now is simply insane. The top-line winger has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last seven contests and has racked up four goals and seven assists in that span. He's taken his game to new heights this season and is now up to a whopping 13 goals and 32 points in 24 contests on the year. Schwartz has been one of the best fantasy players in the NHL through the first quarter and his valuable two-way game is exemplified by his plus-19 rating. Schwartz is fantasy gold and an automatic roll every game.
