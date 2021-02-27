Schwartz (lower body) isn't traveling with the team and is expected to miss the next six games, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues don't return home until March 12, so that appears to be Schwartz's next chance to crack the lineup. Prior to this injury, Schwartz recorded two goals and seven assists through the first 14 games. The 28-year-old is one of many injuries for the Blues' forwards, so his absence from the top six will cause significant lineup maneuvering, although Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) could return on the trip.