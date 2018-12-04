Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Not practicing Tuesday
Schwartz (upper body) won't practice Tuesday, likely ruling him out for Wednesday's game against Edmonton, reports Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
This is also the case for blueliner Carl Gunnarsson. Both Schwartz and Gunnarsson could be nearing a return, with their next opportunity to do so coming Friday in Winnipeg if they do indeed sit Wednesday.
More News
