Schwartz (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Head coach Craig Berube said Tuesday that Schwartz is on track to play Friday against the Sharks, and that plan appears to still be on schedule. Once Schwartz is cleared, he should return to a top-six role, likely on Brayden Schenn's left side. Schwartz generated two goals and seven assists across 14 games before this injury.