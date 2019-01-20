Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Not scoring goals
Schwartz went minus-1 and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Senators.
Schwartz is still producing at a respectable level with 20 points in 34 outing, but despite shooting more times per game he has just three goals and a 3.3-percent conversion rate compared to 24 tallies last year with a 15.3-percent rate. The Blues have two games until the All-Star break, so Schwartz will hope for a fresh start afterwards.
