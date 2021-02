Schwartz (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schwartz is set to miss a fifth straight game. He's still considered day-to-day. Sammy Blais will return from COVID-19 protocol to fill in on the second line, but the Blues are still bogged down by an assortment of injuries. Schwartz's next chance to play is Wednesday against the Kings.