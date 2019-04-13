Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Notches assist
Schwartz had an assist, two shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series.
Schwartz saw his offense tumble to 36 points (11 goals, 25 helpers) in 69 games this season after two straight 55-plus-point campaigns. He'll shoot frequently, having registered 183 shots in the regular season, so that will likely lead to plenty of chances for offense.
