Blues' Jaden Schwartz: On the fence for Tuesday
Schwartz (upper body) says that he is going to wait and see how he feels Tuesday morning before deciding whether or not he will play in that night's game against the Panthers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Schwartz has missed 11 games with this injury, so the fact he's even in the position to make this decision is a good sign. If he sticks to his word, we should know a few hours in advance of Tuesday's game whether or not the 26-year-old will play. For now, though his status is quite murky.
