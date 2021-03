Schwartz (lower body) will either return to the lineup Wednesday against the Kings or Friday against San Jose, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schwartz has been sidelined since Feb. 13 with a lower-body injury, but he returned to practice with his teammates Monday, and he's clearly on the verge of drawing back into the lineup. The 28-year-old winger picked up nine points through the first 14 games of the campaign before suffering an injury.