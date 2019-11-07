Blues' Jaden Schwartz: One of each Wednesday

Schwartz scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Schwartz tipped in an Alex Pietrangelo point shot in the first period to tie the game at one. He later helped out on Robert Thomas' second-period tally. Schwartz has three goals and 14 points in 17 appearances this season, with five of his points coming on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories