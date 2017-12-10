Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Out at least six weeks

Schwartz will have his injured ankle reevaluated in six weeks.

This comes as a crushing blow to Schwartz and the Blues, as x-rays taken Saturday turned up negative. St. Louis has already recalled Ivan Barbashev to fill a roster spot, though it will be nearly impossible to replace Schwartz. The Colorado College product is enjoying a career-best season in 2017-18, having potted 14 goals and 35 points through 35 games.