Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Out at least six weeks
Schwartz will have his injured ankle reevaluated in six weeks.
This comes as a crushing blow to Schwartz and the Blues, as x-rays taken Saturday turned up negative. St. Louis has already recalled Ivan Barbashev to fill a roster spot, though it will be nearly impossible to replace Schwartz. The Colorado College product is enjoying a career-best season in 2017-18, having potted 14 goals and 35 points through 35 games.
