Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Pads points column in win
Schwartz recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 7-4 loss to Calgary.
This was Schwartz's seventh multi-point showing of the season, and he has now marked the points column in 15 of 19 games. The 25-year-old winger is currently firing on all cylinders with linemates Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn, and the trio has the potential to be one of the top scoring lines in the league -- as long as head coach Mike Yeo keeps them intact. There's also a better than zero chance that Schwartz is undervalued in a lot of fantasy circles.
