Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Pair of apples in win

Schwartz tallied two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Schwartz's first assist of the evening came on Vince Dunn's power-play goal at the 18:52 mark of the first period. Then, in the third period, Schwartz was credited with the primary assist on Braden Schenn's power-play marker that made it 4-2 in favor of the Blues. The 27-year-old now has points in six straight contests. For the season, Schwartz has a goal and eight assists in 10 appearances.