Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Picks up point
Schwartz tallied an assist and fired five shots on goal during Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bruins.
Schwartz has been red hot recently, picking up three goals and five points in his last four games. The 26-year-old winger will look to keep rolling and extend his point streak to three contests Saturday when the Blues return home for Game 3.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...