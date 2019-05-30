Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Picks up point

Schwartz tallied an assist and fired five shots on goal during Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bruins.

Schwartz has been red hot recently, picking up three goals and five points in his last four games. The 26-year-old winger will look to keep rolling and extend his point streak to three contests Saturday when the Blues return home for Game 3.

