Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Picks up two helpers in loss to Wild
Schwartz recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.
The two helpers snapped a three-game point drought and returned Schwartz to a point-per-game pace for the campaign. He's well on the way to the fourth 20-goal, 50-point showing of his career, and the winger has also missed 20 games with an ankle injury. St. Louis dealing Paul Stastny at the trade deadline hurts the entire team's offensive outlook moving forward, but it probably shouldn't be a major concern for Schwartz's fantasy owners.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Point-per-game pace in past six games•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Nets power-play marker Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Marks first goal since return•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Medically cleared•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Taking contact Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...