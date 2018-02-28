Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Picks up two helpers in loss to Wild

Schwartz recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

The two helpers snapped a three-game point drought and returned Schwartz to a point-per-game pace for the campaign. He's well on the way to the fourth 20-goal, 50-point showing of his career, and the winger has also missed 20 games with an ankle injury. St. Louis dealing Paul Stastny at the trade deadline hurts the entire team's offensive outlook moving forward, but it probably shouldn't be a major concern for Schwartz's fantasy owners.