Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Point-per-game pace in past six games
Schwartz has three goals and three assists in the last six games.
Schwartz has also fired the puck on goal 19 times in that span, yielding a conversion rate of 15.8 percent. Also, three of those points were with the man advantage, showing improvement in the Blues' power-play system, as he only accrued five points with the extra man in the previous 34 games. There's no reason to think this pace won't keep up either, since he racked up points at same rate before his ankle injury.
