Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Points in six straight

Schwartz scored twice in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Schwartz has produced 11 points over his last six games, four of which have come with the man advantage. His first goal turned out to be the game-winning goal and his second marker came on an empty net. Schwartz continues to be a big concern for opposing teams every time he's on the ice, finishing Sunday's win with a team-high four shots on goal.