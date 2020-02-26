Play

Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Points in three straight

Schwartz had a pair of assists and one shot in a 6-5 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Schwartz has hit the scoresheet in each of his last three games, posting a goal and four assists with a plus-5 rating in that stretch. Schwartz had a down year in 2018-19 but has rebounded nicely this season with 20 goals and 51 points in 64 games.

