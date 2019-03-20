Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Posts hat trick
Schwartz recorded a hat trick and an assist with a plus-3 rating and six shots on net in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday night.
Before Tuesday, the 26-year-old had one multi-point game since Dec. 20, so this was quite an offensive outburst. Having said that, Schwartz has been snake-bitten with a shooting percentage below around 6.0 percent (even after Tuesday) in 2018-19, so maybe he and his owners were owed a big night. Schwartz is still far behind his pace last season -- when he posted a season-high 15.3 shooting percentage. He has 10 goals and 34 points in 60 games this season.
