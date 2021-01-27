Schwartz scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Schwartz gave the Blues a 3-1 lead at 10:10 of the first period, and he assisted on David Perron's power-play goal just two minutes earlier. The 28-year-old Schwartz is rolling now, with two goals, six points, a plus-6 rating and 14 shots on goal through seven contests. The ever-consistent left wing should remain a frequent presence on the scoresheet while he occupies a top-six role.