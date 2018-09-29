Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Posts three points against Stars
Schwartz recorded a goal and three points in a 3-1 preseason victory against the Stars on Friday.
It was a big night for Schwartz, who was involved on all three of the Blues scores. Schwartz had four 3-point nights last season on his way to 24 goals and 59 points, and that was quite an impressive output, considering he played just 62 games. His 15.3 shooting percentage may not be repeatable, but if he stays healthy, he should once again approach the 60-point plateau.
