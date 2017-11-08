Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Pots go-ahead goal Tuesday

Schwartz scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win at New Jersey.

Schwartz put his team up 2-1 by converting with the extra man 32 seconds into the final frame. The 25-year-old forward has racked up 21 points in 16 games, with only three of those coming on the power play.

