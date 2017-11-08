Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Pots go-ahead goal Tuesday
Schwartz scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win at New Jersey.
Schwartz put his team up 2-1 by converting with the extra man 32 seconds into the final frame. The 25-year-old forward has racked up 21 points in 16 games, with only three of those coming on the power play.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Trio of helpers•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Collects two second-period points•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Keeps the points coming•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores hat trick in victory•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Suffering from food poisoning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...