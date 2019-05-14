Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Pots goal in win
Schwartz scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Schwartz has a goal and an assist through two games in the series, giving him nine tallies and four helpers through 15 contests in the playoffs. The top-line winger should be able to get more favorable matchups on home ice in the next two games.
