Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Produces three-point burst

Schwartz scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Schwartz filled the box score by adding four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. He's been strong in December with three goals and six assists in nine games. The 27-year-old now has 10 goals and 28 points through 37 appearances this season.

