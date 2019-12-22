Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Produces three-point burst
Schwartz scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Schwartz filled the box score by adding four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. He's been strong in December with three goals and six assists in nine games. The 27-year-old now has 10 goals and 28 points through 37 appearances this season.
