Play

Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Provides two helpers in victory

Schwartz assisted on goals from Brayden Schenn and Alex Pietrangelo in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win at Pittsburgh.

This is what Schwartz does best. He's notched at least 30 assists in every NHL season where he's played 50 games or more, and he looks to be on track to do it again this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories