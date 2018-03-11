Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Racks up three points in Saturday's win
Schwartz scored his 20th goal of the season while adding two assists, two shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
He's one of the few Blues who's been consistently productive lately, and Schwartz now has two goals and seven points in his last six games. The 25-year-old is now one point shy of his fourth career 50-point campaign thanks to his spot on the top line, and even after missing 20 games earlier in the season due to an ankle injury, he still has a shot at matching or topping his career high of 63 points set in 2014-15.
