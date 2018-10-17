Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Ready to return

Schwartz (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal.

Schwartz will return to his usual role Wednesday, skating with Brayden Schenn and David Perron on the Blues' second line while also seeing time on the man advantage as a member of the second power-play unit. The 26-year-old winger has notched two assists in three appearances this campaign.

