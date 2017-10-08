Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Records second straight multi-point night

Schwartz tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory against the Stars on Saturday.

He had a memorable first period, first setting up defenseman Joel Edmundson for the second goal of the game and then extending the Blues lead to three with his own score. Schwartz has a goal and four points through just two games this season, which puts him well on his way to matching his 55-point campaign from 2016-17.