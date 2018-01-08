Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Recovery still on track
Schwartz (ankle) had his walking boot removed Monday and head coach Mike Yeo said his recovery remains on track, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
This is certainly good news for the high-flying winger, and the next step for Schwartz will likely be to return to the ice and begin skating once again. Since Schwartz' recovery has progressed without a hitch he'll plausibly be re-evaluated as planned around the end of January, and if everything continues to remain on course, hopefully he'll return to the action shortly after.
