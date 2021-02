Schwartz produced an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Schwartz set up Ryan O'Reilly for a goal at 18:49 of the third period, the second of three tallies the Blues had in the final 3:15 of the game. The 28-year-old Schwartz has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven outings. He's up to two tallies, seven helpers, a plus-12 rating and 19 shots on net through 11 contests this year.