Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers assist

Schwartz posted an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn combined for four points in the contest, but the other skaters couldn't chip in much to help. Schwartz is up to 17 points in 20 postseason contests, with 54 shots on goal and 36 hits as well.