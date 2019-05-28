Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers assist
Schwartz posted an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn combined for four points in the contest, but the other skaters couldn't chip in much to help. Schwartz is up to 17 points in 20 postseason contests, with 54 shots on goal and 36 hits as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...