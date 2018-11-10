Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers first multi-point game of 2018-19

Schwartz recorded a goal, an assist and five shots on goal in a 4-0 victory against the Sharks on Friday.

It's been a very slow start for Schwartz, but perhaps this will get him going. The two points and five shots were both season highs. He has two goals and four points in the last six games, which doesn't sound like much, but he didn't score at all and only had two assists in the first six games of the season. Schwartz may be pulling himself out of the slump.