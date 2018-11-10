Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers first multi-point game of 2018-19
Schwartz recorded a goal, an assist and five shots on goal in a 4-0 victory against the Sharks on Friday.
It's been a very slow start for Schwartz, but perhaps this will get him going. The two points and five shots were both season highs. He has two goals and four points in the last six games, which doesn't sound like much, but he didn't score at all and only had two assists in the first six games of the season. Schwartz may be pulling himself out of the slump.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...