Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers PPG, assist in win
Schwartz scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Schwartz rounded out the scoring when he scored with the man advantage with just under three minutes left in regulation. He also set up Nathan Walker's first goal of the season in the second period. Schwartz has seven goals and 20 points in 28 games this season, and should blow past the disappointing 11 goals and 36 points he had a year ago.
