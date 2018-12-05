Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Remains sidelined
As expected, Schwartz (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Schwartz is reportedly "getting closer" to a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Friday's road match against the Jets for his next opportunity to do so. Once cleared, the 26-year-old winger will likely return to a top-six role as well as a spot on the Blues' top power-play unit.
