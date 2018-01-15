Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Returns to practice
Schwartz (ankle) skated during Monday's morning practice, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Schwartz won't make the two-game road trip to eastern Canada, but he was seen in this video doing crossovers and looking strong on his skates during practice. The first game he might return still appears to be Jan. 23 against the Senators, yet he'll likely need a few hard skates before then to get into hockey shape again.
