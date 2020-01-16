Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Riding four-game point streak

Schwartz collected an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

With the helper, Schwartz has a four-game point streak. He reached the 40-point mark for the year -- the winger has 16 tallies and 24 assists in 48 appearances. He's added 110 shots, 34 hits and 15 power-play points while enjoying top-six usage.