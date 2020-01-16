Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Riding four-game point streak
Schwartz collected an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
With the helper, Schwartz has a four-game point streak. He reached the 40-point mark for the year -- the winger has 16 tallies and 24 assists in 48 appearances. He's added 110 shots, 34 hits and 15 power-play points while enjoying top-six usage.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Tickles twine with man advantage•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Rounds out scoring in win•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Matches last year's point total•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Slings helper•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Points in six straight•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Deposits power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.