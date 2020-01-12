Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Rounds out scoring in win

Schwartz scored a goal on two shots in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Schwartz potted his 15th goal of the season with just over five minutes left in regulation, putting an exclamation point on the St. Louis win. The 27-year-old has battled injuries throughout his NHL career, but has been healthy in 2019-20 and has 38 points in 46 games. That pace gives him a shot at his first 70-point season if he can stay healthy. His career high of 63 points was established back in 2014-15.