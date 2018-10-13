Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Ruled out Saturday
Schwartz (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This information was relayed from Blues coach Mike Yeo. It appears that the team is taking a cautious approach with Schwartz, as the supposed leg/foot injury is not deemed serious. The power-play winger in his eighth year will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Ducks.
