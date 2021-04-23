Schwartz scored twice and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Schwartz netted a power-play goal in the first period and added an even-strength tally in the third, but no other Blue could beat Devan Dubnyk. The 28-year-old Schwartz has six goals, 16 points, 59 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 29 appearances this year, mainly in a top-six role.