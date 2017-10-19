Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores hat trick in victory

Schwartz had three goals in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Schwartz is already up to double digits in points with 11 following this outburst. He'd been more of an assist-focused scorer to date, but this might be a springboard to get him going on the goal side of the scoresheet too.

