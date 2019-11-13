Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores in Blues' loss
Schwartz scored his fourth goal of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Arizona.
After a slow start to the campaign, as far as goals are concerned, Schwartz has scored three in his last four games. He's continued to produce despite the lack of goals, with Schwartz up to 15 points through 19 games this season. Goals or no goals, if he's healthy, a player of Schwartz's caliber belongs in your lineup.
