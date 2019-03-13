Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores late goal in loss
Schwartz scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Arizona.
Schwartz led all Blues players with six shots on goal, including one that evaded Darcy Kuemper with just over a minute remaining in regulation to make it a 2-1 deficit, but Oliver Ekman-Larsson added an empty-net goal soon after to end the comeback. Schwartz, meanwhile, ended a nine-game drought with his seventh goal and now has 29 points in 56 games this season.
