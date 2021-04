Schwartz scored two goals on four shots in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Schwartz entered Friday with a 17-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 30, as he missed 15 games due to a lower-body injury. The two-score outing doubled his goal total to four this year. The veteran winger has 14 points, 50 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating in 25 contests overall.