Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Set to miss road trip
Schwartz (upper body) will remain in St, Louis as the team departs for a matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Schwartz will miss his 10th consecutive game due to his upper-body problem. Given how long the winger has been sidelined, he may not have enough time left in the year to record a third straight 50-plus point campaign, though he has a good start with nine points in his first 15 outings. The only knock on the Saskatchewan native's start to the year is his lack of power-play production, as he has just one assist with the man advantage despite logging 2:51 of ice time per game.
