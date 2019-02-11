Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Sets up goal
Schwartz dished out an assist in Sunday's win over the Predators.
Schwartz set up Tyler Bozak's wicked backhand score in the second frame. He now has 19 assists in 41 games, but he has yet to score a goal in the last 22 contests dating back to Dec. 18. It's not for a lack of trying, as Schwartz is averaging 3.3 shots on net per game in that stretch and has a season-long 54.4 Corsi For percentage. That signals the bad luck is bound to stop soon, but he's still a tough fantasy play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...