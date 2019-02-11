Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Sets up goal

Schwartz dished out an assist in Sunday's win over the Predators.

Schwartz set up Tyler Bozak's wicked backhand score in the second frame. He now has 19 assists in 41 games, but he has yet to score a goal in the last 22 contests dating back to Dec. 18. It's not for a lack of trying, as Schwartz is averaging 3.3 shots on net per game in that stretch and has a season-long 54.4 Corsi For percentage. That signals the bad luck is bound to stop soon, but he's still a tough fantasy play.