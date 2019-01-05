Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Shakes off drought
Schwartz dished out an assist and fired eight shots on net during Thursday's win over the Capitals.
Schwartz went five straight games without a point before this outing, and he looked determined to break that trend by hosting a shooting parade against Braden Holtby. It's nice that Schwartz got back in the point column, but the 26-year-old has had trouble finding the back of the net with just three goals after scoring 24 last year. He's both shooting at a lower rate than normal this season and converting on just 4.5 percent of attempts, which is a major dip from the 15.3 percent mark he posted last season.
